After Trump’s Victory, Kurdish Official: Major Changes Ahead, Kurds Must Unite

Officials from Kurdish parties are discussing the potential withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria following Donald Trump’s election as U.S. President.

In this context, the Kurdish agency Basnews quoted Shalal Kaddo, the Secretary of the Kurdish Democratic Left Party in Syria, confirming on Saturday that if the U.S. withdraws from Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will move toward Damascus.

Kaddo stated, “Major changes will occur in the region, and Syrian Kurds must unite, adopt a clear and firm policy, and engage in active diplomacy to respond to these changes.”

He emphasized that the likelihood of U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria has increased after Trump’s victory, noting, “The issue of U.S. withdrawal from northeastern Syria has become more likely following Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential elections. This issue will be on the new president’s agenda when he assumes office in less than two months.”

Kaddo added, “Such difficult decisions may be reviewed or made within three months after the new president takes office.”

“complex issue”

Meanwhile, Fadi Marei, head of the public relations office for the Kurdish Future Movement in Syria, recently described the U.S. withdrawal from Syria as a “complex issue.” He also noted that “the overall situation in Syria, after various international and regional changes, is no longer a priority for many countries,” according to Basnews.

Marei underscored that the relationship between the U.S. and the SDF is primarily contractual, with no political agreements between the two. He said, “Under all U.S. administrations, America has repeatedly stated that its relationship with the SDF is purely transactional, not political.”

Prior to Trump’s victory, reports suggested that the SDF was wary of his second term, recalling his decisions during his first presidency (2017-2021). These included withdrawing some U.S. forces from northern Syria and greenlighting Turkish operations, such as Operation Peace Spring and Olive Branch, which targeted Kurdish forces.

However, immediately following Trump’s election, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi congratulated Trump and expressed a willingness to strengthen their partnership.

Al-Akhbar, a Lebanese newspaper, quoted sources stating that “the Kurds are aware that Trump’s second term may pose a new threat to them, recalling the experiences of Afrin, Tal Abyad, and Ras al-Ain.”

The sources highlighted that “the Kurds fear the scenario where the U.S. either withdraws entirely or allows Turkey to carry out military operations against them.”

The SDF is also reportedly considering leveraging the threat posed by ISIS detainees in camps and prisons in northeastern Syria to pressure the Trump administration, emphasizing the regional and global security risks they pose. They may also seek to improve relations with Russia and the Syrian government in the event of a U.S. withdrawal, similar to the situation in 2019, when Trump initially ordered a full withdrawal but later kept troops near Syria’s oil and gas fields.

