Seventy Students, Including Former Prime Minister’s Daughter, Stripped of High School Diplomas

The Ministry of Education has released a list penalizing 70 students for tampering with high school exam results, barring them from two consecutive exam sessions over the 2024-2025 academic years.

Among those accused is Luna Khamis, daughter of former Prime Minister Imad Khamis, alongside children of other influential Syrian regime figures. Luna’s name appears on row 47 of the Ministry’s list, assigned subscription number 30243 in the scientific branch for the academic year 2023-2024.

Also listed are Nassif and Rahaf Khair Bey, whose father, Ahmad Khair Bey, reportedly serves as an officer in the Fourth Division’s security office.

Education Minister Mohammad Amer al-Mardini stated yesterday that most implicated students are children of “prominent figures” and are alleged to have collaborated with a “network of brokers” to falsify their diplomas. On October 27, three female Ministry employees and a retired man were arrested on charges of manipulating secondary school exam results.

The state-run al-Baath newspaper, citing well-informed sources, reported that these employees had altered the grades of multiple students in exchange for substantial payments, resulting in the revocation of 70 certificates across two exam rounds.

