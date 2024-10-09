Regime Arrests Syrians for ‘Dealing with Dollars’

The Criminal Security Branch of the Syrian regime’s Ministry of Interior arrested seven individuals in Aleppo and Deir-ez-Zor on charges of dealing in US dollars and conducting illegal money transfers.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry reported that five of the arrested individuals were found with $3,500 and 31.6 million Syrian pounds. The arrests were part of a broader crackdown on those trading in currencies other than the Syrian pound and engaging in unauthorized money transfers.

Additionally, two individuals were arrested in Deir-ez-Zor govrnorate for foreign currency dealings, with $2,000 and 1.6 million Syrian pounds confiscated.

Earlier in 2024, the Syrian regime enacted two legislative decrees prohibiting transactions involving non-Syrian pounds and the unauthorized exchange or transfer of foreign currency abroad. Over the years, various laws and decrees have been implemented to tighten control over foreign currency transactions in areas under regime control.

Despite these restrictions, many households continue to rely on currency exchanges outside the channels established by the Central Bank of Syria, largely due to the significant disparity between the official exchange rate and the black market rate.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.