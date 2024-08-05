Percentage of Families Below Poverty Line in Northwestern Syria Rises to 91.18%

The Syria Response Coordinators team released a new report on Sunday revealing an alarming rise in the proportion of families below the poverty line in northwestern Syria. The report indicated that 91.18% of families live below the poverty line, reflecting a deterioration in economic and living conditions in the region.

The report pointed out that the minimum monthly cost for a family of four is 9,995 Turkish liras, without relying on humanitarian aid. This cost includes basic expenses such as bread, food, drinking water, gas, detergents, vegetables and fruits, additional materials, heating, treatment and medicines, and education expenses for children.

The report highlighted that the income of one family that depends on the work of the head of the family does not exceed 80 Turkish liras per day. With 88.82% of workers in northwestern Syria belonging to this category, the monthly income of the family reaches only 4,800 Turkish liras, which is equivalent to half the monthly cost necessary to secure its basic needs.

The report also touched on the international poverty limit standards, where the poverty limit per family is 7,314 TL, while the hunger limit is 4,388 TL, indicating that a large percentage of families live in harsh living conditions.

The report pointed out that the rate of hunger in the region is 41.05% of the total poor families, stressing that needy families represent 33.18% of families within the limit of hunger.

The Syria Response Coordinators expressed concern about the decline in humanitarian assistance to the region and the lack of project opportunities, which increases families’ dependence on external assistance and compounds their suffering in accessing basic necessities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.