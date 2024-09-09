Mekdad: Syrian Government Intensifies Efforts to Strengthen National Economy

Foreign and Expatriates Minister in the caretaker government, Faisal Mekdad, announced that the Syrian government is undertaking substantial efforts to boost the national economy and achieve meaningful progress through initiatives aimed at bolstering local production and improving the business environment.

Mekdad made these remarks during a dialogue session with Syrian businessmen residing in Egypt, held on the sidelines of his participation in the 162nd session of the League of Arab States Council at the ministerial level in Cairo.

He emphasized President Bashar al-Assad’s directives to the government, focusing on the need to outline practical strategies for economic development. This involves analyzing current challenges, revising economic policies, and implementing solutions that support Syria’s recovery and long-term growth. Mekdad highlighted the importance of creating strategies that sustain the production process while promoting investment opportunities and partnerships with the private sector, particularly in the fields of industry and energy.

During the meeting, Mekdad also listened to suggestions from the business community on attracting Syrian capital and integrating their investment projects in Egypt with initiatives aimed at reviving similar ventures in Syria.

The businessmen, in turn, praised the recent economic strategies introduced by President al-Assad during various national occasions. They stressed that these strategies are a crucial part of the broader economic reform agenda set by the president, aimed at guiding Syria toward recovery and sustainable development.

