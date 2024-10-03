Fuel Shortages Exacerbate Syria’s Transportation Crisis

The fuel crisis in areas controlled by the Syrian regime has persisted for about a month, with no government solutions in sight, especially as temperatures drop and demand for fuel rises.

Since early September, these regions have been grappling with a severe fuel shortage, impacting essential services such as transportation, communications, and food prices.

Currently, the price of a liter of diesel has soared to approximately 28,000 Syrian pounds, while gasoline costs around 25,000 Syrian pounds. Local media have linked these price hikes to escalating tensions in Lebanon.

Abdul Aziz Maaqali, head of the Consumer Protection Association in Damascus, told the local outlet Athr Press that fuel smuggling from Lebanon to Syria continues, though it is expected to decline soon.

The regime distributes fuel allocations to residents in a regulated manner, pushing many to rely on the black market to meet their needs. Prices in this market fluctuate based on demand, often doubling during crises before returning to normal when supplies stabilize.

Transport crisis worsens

The fuel shortage under the regime’s government has led to a transportation crisis in major cities like Damascus, Aleppo, and Homs, resulting in congestion at bus stations and limiting travel between governorates.

The scarcity of fuel at the “subsidized” price through the “smart card” system has forced many Pullman companies in Homs governorate to halt operations due to the critical lack of diesel needed for buses.

Bashar Abdullah, a member of the executive office for the transport sector in Homs, attributed the worsening crisis to an influx of Syrian and Lebanese arrivals into Syria, driven by escalating tensions in Lebanon, as well as issues with the “electronic tracking” mechanism (GPS).

No solutions: Regime raises the prices

Recently, the Syrian government has not provided clear solutions to the fuel crisis, instead linking any potential resolution to the volume of available supplies.

In contrast, the regime raised the prices of fuel distributed through the “smart card” system twice last September. This pattern often sees the government increasing fuel prices under the pretext of “ensuring availability and covering high import costs.”

Since implementing a bi-weekly fuel price bulletin at the end of last year, based on cost prices, there have been significant fluctuations in fuel prices, with most updates reflecting increases.

Although the Ministry of Oil announced the start of heating diesel distribution on October 1, prioritizing cold regions, delays in distribution are common. As a result, citizens often do not receive their allowances until months after the winter season begins.

No breakthrough expected

Firas Shaabou, a professor of banking and financial sciences, told Enab Baladi that the fuel supplies the regime relies on from Hezbollah and Iran may be jeopardized due to fears that Israeli forces could target transport trucks. This could exacerbate the existing fuel crisis and further deteriorate the economic situation for residents in regime-controlled areas.

Shaabou suggests that the regime might exploit this state of vulnerability, particularly regarding fuel shortages, to appeal to UN organizations for assistance, potentially averting larger crises. Additionally, the regime could leverage other issues, such as remittances, to bolster its treasury with much-needed foreign exchange.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.