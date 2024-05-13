Government hospitals face a big challenge with cadre migration and talent leakage to private hospitals due to disparities in financial compensation and salaries, a primary driver of this immigration trend. This phenomenon is particularly pronounced in Syria, where data reveals alarming talent leakage across various hospitals.

The Children’s Hospital in Damascus reported the highest leakage rate at approximately 18%, followed by the University Center for Cardiac Surgery at 11%. Aleppo University and Biruni University tied for third place with a leakage rate of 10% each. Assad University Hospital and the Cardiac Surgery Hospital in Damascus shared the fourth position, each recording a 7% leakage rate. Mouwasat Hospital ranked fifth with 4%, while Damascus Maternity Hospital trailed slightly behind at 3.5%.

Data from the Ministry of Higher Education highlights the strain on medical professionals, especially at Biruni University Hospital, specializing in oncology, where each doctor attends to an average of about 166 patients undergoing radio chemotherapy. Baath University Hospital in Homs follows with an average of approximately 43 patients per doctor, while Aleppo University Hospital attends to around 36 patients per doctor. The Heart Surgery Hospital averages 30 patients per doctor, illustrating the potential wait times heart patients endure for consultations or examinations.

Although Mouwasat Hospital demonstrates a lower patient load per doctor, with an average of about 20 patients, this still translates to extended wait times for beds, estimated by hospital administration to range from seven to ten days due to escalating hospital pressures. The University Heart Hospital in Aleppo ranks sixth with approximately 18 patients per doctor.

Other educational hospitals maintain relatively manageable patient-to-doctor ratios. Children’s Hospital and Assad University Hospital average around seven patients per doctor, while the maternity hospital attends to six patients on average. Dermatology and Syphilis Hospital sees approximately five patients per doctor, and the Maternity Hospital in Aleppo averages four patients. However, the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Hospital cited challenges in determining its patient load percentage.

