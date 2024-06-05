BUILDEX 2024: International Construction Exhibition Commences at Damascus Fairgrounds

The 21st edition of the International Exhibition for Construction (BUILDEX) kicked off on Tuesday at Damascus Fairgrounds, attracting leading companies from Syria and around the world in various construction technologies and materials sectors.

This year’s BUILDEX showcases the involvement of top international studies offices and specialized ministries in construction and real estate development, as well as major buyers of building materials. The event also welcomes delegations of engineers and contractors’ unions from all Syrian governorates and neighboring countries, underscoring its significance as one of the most important annual events in the construction sector in Syria and the region.

Organized by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in cooperation with the Arabian Group for Exhibitions and Conferences, BUILDEX continues to be a pivotal platform for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and explore the latest advancements in construction.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.