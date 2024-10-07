After Targeting of Masnaa Crossing: Syrian Exports to Lebanon Decline

The head of the Federation of International Freight Shipping Companies, Saleh Kishor, announced on Sunday, October 6, a significant decline in freight forwarding and export activities, particularly following the recent escalation of conflict in Israel and Lebanon, which has impacted the Masnaa-Jdeidet Yabous border crossing.

Kishor reported that exports to Lebanon have halted due to road blockages between the two countries. Previously, Syrian trucks transported 30 to 40 loads of various goods, including food (excluding vegetables and fruits), clothing, cotton, and plastic products to Lebanon daily, according to the official Al-Watan newspaper.

He highlighted that the export sector faces numerous challenges, including restrictions imposed by Jordan that adversely affect Syrian exports. This situation has severely limited Syria’s export options, confining them mainly to Lebanon, the Gulf, Jordan, and Iraq.

Kishor also noted that internal regulations are unfair, and the relevant authorities often disregard the concerns of those in Gaza. This lack of attention contributes to rising delivery costs for Syrian products, diminishing their competitiveness compared to other countries, such as Iraq.

In contrast, Mohammed al-Akkad, a member of the Committee of Traders and Exporters of the Hal Market in Damascus, stated that there has not been a decline in the export of vegetables and fruits due to the recent events, as Syria does not primarily export these products to Lebanon.

He explained that the overall export movement remains weak, with the volume of vegetable and fruit exports reaching approximately 10 refrigerated trucks per day to Gulf countries and 25 to Iraq, each with a capacity of 25 tons. This totals about 875 tons of exports daily.

Yasser Akram, a member of the Damascus Chamber of Commerce, cautioned that the situation in Lebanon will significantly affect the flow of locally manufactured goods in the near future, especially since many raw materials used in production are imported.

He warned that without a prompt resolution, this scenario could lead to price increases. Additionally, the importation of consumer goods, both food and non-food items, has seen a marked decline due to importers’ concerns, whether they source goods directly through Lebanon or via other routes.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.