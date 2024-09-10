Officers Killed, Others Kidnapped in Attacks Against Government Forces

More than 20 members of the Syrian government forces were killed and wounded on Tuesday in an attack by the Islamic State (ISIS) in the central Homs desert. A military source close to the Syrian government forces told the +963 website that ISIS fighters attacked a military convoy with guided missiles and RPGs near the Koum desert as it travelled from Palmyra to Sukhna in eastern Homs.

The attack resulted in the deaths of nine government soldiers, including two officers: First Lieutenant Fadi Hasso from Homs and Lieutenant Jihad Abdul Razzaq from Hama. Over 11 other soldiers were injured, and three military vehicles were completely destroyed, while others were partially damaged.

In a separate incident, unknown gunmen kidnapped Captain Mozar al-Khaled, a trainer at the Military Academy from Homs, in Aleppo’s Jumailiya area. Four armed men in a jeep abducted him as he left his home, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

This follows a recent surge in ISIS attacks, assassinations, and kidnappings in various regions of Syria, particularly in areas controlled by government forces.

