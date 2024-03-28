New Nominations in Assad’s Army

Among the appointments is Major General Muhammad Khalif al-Muhammad, who has been designated as the commander of the Second Corps.

The Assad regime has recently announced new appointments to officer positions at the command level, drawing criticism due to the appointees’ involvement in numerous battles against the Syrian people and their extensive criminal records, marked by atrocities committed in various cities and towns across Syria.

According to the regime’s media report on Wednesday, Bashar al-Assad, the commander-in-chief of the army and armed forces, issued an administrative order detailing the appointments in the army commands.

Among the appointments is Major General Muhammad Khalif al-Muhammad, who has been designated as the commander of the Second Corps. Muhammad previously served as the commander of the 17th Infantry Division, originating from the village of al-Owaina in the Ghab Plain, northwest of Hama Governorate. Additionally, Major General Adam Fayyad has been appointed as the commander of the 18th Division, hailing from the village of Jarnaya in the western countryside of Homs.

Furthermore, Major General Muhammad Hassan Nayouf has been appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Third Corps, with roots in the countryside of Baniyas, Tartous Governorate. Major General Fouad Muhammad Hamdan has been named Chief of Staff of the Fourth Corps – Storming, originating from the village of Maarin al-Salib in the countryside of Masyaf, southwest of Hama.

Earlier in January, Bashar al-Assad appointed Qahtan Khalil, known as the “butcher of Daraya,” as the director of the Air Force Intelligence Directorate, succeeding Ghassan Ismail, who had held the position since July 2019.

Additionally, several individuals with notorious records from the years of the revolution have been elevated to leadership positions within Assad’s forces. This includes Brigadier General Thaer Ahmed Ajeeb, now serving as the chief of staff of the Third Division – Armored, Major General Akram Ibrahim Suleiman, appointed as the commander of the 24th Division – Air Defense, Major General pilot Adel Jadallah Qaisar, now heading the Air Force Staff, and Major General Pilot Tawfiq Ahmed Khaddour, appointed as the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense.

Security Studies Officer Killed in Southern Quneitra Sector

On Wednesday, an official responsible for security studies in the southern sector of Quneitra was killed by unidentified assailants.

According to reports from the correspondent of Zaman al-Wsl, the non-commissioned officer in the Military Security, Muhammad Habib Koussa, also known as “Abu Habib,” was fatally shot by unknown gunmen in the village of al-Maalaqa, located south of Quneitra. Koussa succumbed to his injuries immediately.

Activists have indicated that Koussa, who held the position overseeing security studies in the southern region of Quneitra governorate, had previously survived an attempt on his life involving an explosive device detonating.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.