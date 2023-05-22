Among Them a Brigadier General: Several Regime Militiamen Killed in Different Circumstances

Nafi Barhoum, holding the rank of officer, was killed in the countryside of the Tartous governorate, according to Shaam Network.

A brigadier general named Nafi Barhoum, holding the rank of officer, was killed in the countryside of the Tartous governorate. The precise cause of his death remains undisclosed, although loyalist sources have mentioned his illness.

Mourning the loss, supporters of the military regime within the Assad regime militias expressed their grief for Ghaith Al-Mustafa, a resident of the Quneitra governorate, as well as for military personnel Halim Maksour and Basil Spanoti. Halim Maksour hailed from the town of Sa’saa on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.

Furthermore, a lieutenant serving in the Assad forces, Bilal Samakia, lost his life. Additionally, Ghaleb Suleiman, a member of the Internal Security forces stationed at the Lattakia Traffic Branch, passed away due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident a few days prior while en route to work.

On the battlefield, mortar companies belonging to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham targeted positions held by the Assad militias along the 46th regiment axis in Aleppo’s countryside. The Syrian National Army reported a successful sniper operation, resulting in the elimination of a member belonging to the regime’s factions on the Maranaz front in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

During the last week of last month, the Shaam news network monitored the death of about 12 military officers and members of Assad’s forces, who were killed in separate areas, and it turned out that among them was a pilot officer from the ranks of the regime’s army.

It should be noted that the regime’s militias suffer frequent deaths and injuries, including officers and military commanders, most notably on the Idleb, Aleppo and Lattakia fronts, in addition to attacks and explosions that affect military sites and convoys throughout the Syrian desert.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.