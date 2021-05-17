Another Senior Air Force Officer Dies, Days After Iran Visit

A regime official has been killed soon after returning from Iran, reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

Syrian regime accounts mourned a senior commander in the Air Force without revealing the cause or the place of his death, which came two weeks after returning back from a mission in Tehran.

Brigadier General Engineer Rajab Ali Habib, 57, was the director of Factory 419 in the Nairab military airport in northern Aleppo province.

Habib, who had close ties with Iran, was assigned to the maintenance and reconstruction of aircraft in the Nairab airport for over two decades.

