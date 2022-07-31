Secretary Mayorkas Extends Temporary Protected Status for Syrians in the United States

The U.S. Homeland Security has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Syrians living there.

WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a Federal Register notice extending for an additional 18 months Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Syrians already in the United States, from Oct. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024, due to ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions in Syria that prevent individuals from safely returning. In addition, TPS was redesignated for the same reason, now allowing Syrians residing in the United States as of July 28, 2022 to be eligible for TPS.

The ongoing civil war has resulted in large-scale destruction of infrastructure, mass displacement of civilians, high levels of food insecurity, limited access to water and medical care, and indiscriminate and deliberate killing of civilians. Over a decade after the uprising that sparked the war, Syria continues to be mired in conflict, political instability, and economic turmoil, all made more acute by the COVID-19 pandemic. These conditions prevent individuals from safely returning.

“We are committed to protecting Syrian nationals in the United States as the ongoing civil war in Syria persists, leading to continued destruction and despair,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Under this redesignation, Syrian nationals residing in the United States as of July 28, 2022 will be eligible to stay, as it is remains unsafe for them to return to their country.”

The extension of TPS for Syria allows approximately 6,448 current beneficiaries to retain TPS through March 31, 2024, if they meet TPS eligibility requirements. It is estimated that approximately 960 additional individuals may be eligible for TPS under the redesignation of Syria. This population includes nationals of Syria (and individuals without nationality who last resided in Syria) in the United States in nonimmigrant status or without immigration status.

Current beneficiaries re-registering under the extension of TPS for Syria must re-register in a timely manner during the 60-day re-registration period that runs from Aug. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022, to ensure they keep their TPS and work authorization without a gap. DHS recognizes that not all re-registrants may receive new Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) before their current EADs expire on Sept. 30, 2022 and is automatically extending the validity of certain EADs previously issued under the TPS designation of Syria (those with a “Card Expires” date of Sept. 30, 2022; March 31, 2021; Sept. 30, 2019; or March 31, 2018) through Sept. 30, 2023.

Newly eligible individuals applying for TPS under the redesignation of Syria must submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, during the initial registration period that runs from Aug. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024. Syria TPS applicants are eligible to file Form I-821 online. When filing a TPS application, applicants can also request an Employment Authorization Document by submitting a completed Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, with their Form I-821. Applicants may also submit Form I-765 online.

The Federal Register notice explains the eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures necessary for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew EADs, and for new applicants to submit an initial application under the redesignation and apply for an EAD.

