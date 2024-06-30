Young Syrian Man Returns from Lebanon to be Killed in Assad’s Prison

The Syrian Network for Human Rights condemned the detention of a Syrian refugee by regime forces, who died in prison due to torture. According to the report, Ahmed Adnan Shamsi al-Haidar, from al-Boukamal in eastern Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, was arrested by Syrian regime forces in April 2024 at a checkpoint in Damascus and taken to Palestine Branch 235 of the Military Intelligence Division.

Local activists in Deir-ez-Zor informed the network that Ahmed had been a refugee in Lebanon. In April 2024, Lebanese General Security officers arrested him and forcibly returned him to Syria with a group of refugees, as part of a security campaign against Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The network confirmed that Ahmed was arrested immediately upon his return from Lebanon without a legal warrant or informing his family. He was denied communication with his family or a lawyer. He was transferred from the Palestine branch in Damascus to the Military Security branch in Deir-ez-Zor, where he was forcibly disappeared.

On June 25th, 2024, Ahmed’s family received a report from a member of the Syrian regime forces informing them of his death inside the Military Security branch in Deir-ez-Zor. The next day, his body was handed over to them from Ahmed al-Huwaidi Military Hospital in Deir-ez-Zor.

The network stated that Ahmed was in good health at the time of his arrest, suggesting that his death was likely due to torture and neglect of healthcare within the Military Security branch in Deir-ez-Zor.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.