UAE Refuses Entry to Syrians Coming from Turkey and Egypt

Confidential sources informed Sawt al-Asimah on Wednesday that the UAE has denied entry to Syrians arriving from Turkey and Egypt, despite the issuance of valid tourist visas.

The sources noted that Syrians were returned to Turkey and Egypt and were not allowed to enter the UAE. They also mentioned that tourist offices handling bookings to the UAE are facing chaos due to the lack of an official decision regarding the entry ban on Syrians. Some Iraqis have also reportedly been stranded at UAE airports during the visa renewal process.

Additionally, our sources reported that UAE airport authorities have been auditing return tickets, imposed amounts, and hotel reservations specifically for Syrians.

Meanwhile, the pro-regime Athr Press website cited a tourist office owner who claimed that all entry visas for young people submitted on Tuesday, August 13, were rejected. This rejection affected young individuals of Syrian and Iraqi nationalities, though visas for families and women from Syria are still being processed.

The owner also mentioned that Dubai immigration no longer issues two-month visas, instead offering only a one-month, single-entry visa.

Wael Munajed, director of Palm Oasis Travel Company, previously stated that airlines have circulated a directive to travel agency owners, outlining conditions for foreigners wishing to visit the UAE. These conditions include a return ticket valid until the visa expires, a hotel reservation or the residence address of a relative or friend along with their phone number, and a minimum sum of $500.

