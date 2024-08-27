Syrian Refugees Face Grim Economic Reality Upon Return from Turkey

The return of hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees from Turkey to northern Syria has cast a harsh light on the dire economic situation in the region. Despite initial hopes for a fresh start, many returnees are finding it nearly impossible to access basic necessities like employment and affordable housing.

According to reports, 132,000 Syrians have returned to northern Syria since the beginning of the year, bringing the total number of returnees to 678,000 since 2016. However, these returnees are encountering significant challenges, including an unemployment rate estimated at over 80%. The oversupply of labour has led to low wages, making it difficult for returnees to secure stable employment.

The challenge of housing

“The situation is catastrophic,” said Muhammad Haj Bakri, an economic expert. “The arrival of refugees will increase the misery of the population if they are job seekers without skills or capital.”

The bleak reality is further underscored by poverty and food insecurity gripping the region. Currently, 85% of the population lives in poverty, with 3.6 million people facing food insecurity. In addition, two million people are living in displacement camps, and one million children are out of school. Job opportunities are scarce, with only 15% of the population employed in trade, industry, and crafts. The majority work in seasonal agriculture or construction, where monthly incomes range between 3-5 thousand Turkish liras—far below the cost of living for a family, which exceeds 9 thousand Turkish liras.

Housing has become another major hurdle. The return of 200,000 Syrians from Turkey has driven up housing demand, causing rents to surge from $50 to $125 per month. “The region is still unstable, and there is a large population density,” noted Mahrous Al-Khatib, a Syrian businessman from Idlib. “This has led to an increase in unemployment and a rise in rents and prices for some products.”

Foreign financial transfers have become crucial for the population’s survival as international aid has declined. Despite some returnees bringing back capital to establish businesses, which could potentially reduce unemployment and stimulate economic activity, the overall situation remains grim.

While some officials, like Abdul Hakim Al-Masry, Minister of Economy and Finance in the Syrian opposition government, downplay the number of returnees, citing a lower figure of 120,000, the impact on the region is undeniable. As the situation continues to develop, many returnees and local residents are left wondering how they will survive in such a challenging environment.

The economic reality for Syrian refugees returning from Turkey is bleak, with limited opportunities and high living costs. The future remains uncertain, and the hardships faced by these returnees underscore the ongoing crisis in northern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.