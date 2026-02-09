A Strategic Pivot: Berlin Seeks Regional Alliances to Facilitate Syrian Repatriation

In a move signaling a more assertive shift in German migration policy, Jens Spahn, the parliamentary leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has proposed a collaborative regional framework to encourage the voluntary return of Syrian refugees. Reported by the newspaper Bild following Spahn’s recent diplomatic mission to the Middle East, the proposal suggests a synergy between German capital and regional expertise.

Diplomatic Groundwork in the Levant

The proposal follows Spahn’s three-day tour of Israel, Cyprus, and Lebanon. While in Beirut, Spahn engaged in high-level discussions with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rjeily and President Joseph Aoun, focusing on the precarious threads of regional stability, Iranian influence, and the mounting pressures of migration.

A Coalition of Knowledge and Capital

Spahn’s vision rests on a pragmatic division of labor where Turkey and Lebanon, as the primary hosts of the Syrian diaspora, provide the requisite “on-the-ground” intelligence while Germany provides the financial scaffolding for reconstruction. This partnership is driven by an emphasized “common interest” in facilitating the homecoming of as many refugees as possible. The CDU leader argues that repatriation must be inextricably linked to the physical and political rebuilding of Syria to ensure stability. Furthermore, Spahn was clear that an improved standard of living in Europe does not grant a permanent right to remain, asserting that those without permanent residency “should leave the country soon.”

The Changing Tide of German Asylum Policy

This proposal emerges against a backdrop of tightening regulations following the collapse of the Assad regime. Although the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) resumed processing applications in late 2025, the criteria have narrowed significantly. Current priorities focus on high-risk cases and single young men, while applications for families and children remain largely in abeyance. Consequently, the success rate for Syrian asylum seekers crashed to a mere 5% in 2025, a draconian shift from the near-certain approvals of previous years that has been upheld by the German judiciary. This is mirrored by a steep downward trajectory in new arrivals, with applications falling from over 100,000 in 2023 to approximately 23,000 last year.

Spahn noted that while regional partners were previously disenchanted with Germany’s management of the crisis, the current, more restrictive path is now viewed as a “recognizably improved” trajectory. By tying future aid and diplomatic cooperation to the conditions inside Syria, Berlin is signaling that the era of open-ended asylum is transitioning into a focused strategy of managed return.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.