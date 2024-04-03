Syrian Regime Official Killed in Hama Explosion

Bassel Abdul Qadir, the director of the Military Construction Corporation branch in Hama, was fatally injured when his vehicle was struck by an explosive device

A Syrian regime official was killed when his car was targeted with an explosive device in the city of Hama. According to the Syrian regime’s news agency SANA, Bassel Abdul Qadir, the director of the Military Construction Corporation branch in Hama, was fatally injured when his vehicle was struck by an explosive device outside his residence in the al-Qusour neighbourhood of Hama city.

The explosion occurred shortly after another explosive device detonated in the Sakan al-Shababi neighbourhood in Homs, although no casualties were reported by the Syrian regime as a result of this incident.

While no group has claimed responsibility for these attacks, the locations of the explosions suggest possible internal regime conflicts. Since 2014, the Syrian regime has maintained control over the city center of Homs, while Hama has remained under its authority since the beginning of the Syrian revolution in 2011.

It’s worth mentioning that areas under Syrian regime control have experienced several incidents over the years involving the deaths of officers and officials under mysterious circumstances. All available evidence suggests that these individuals were targeted by the regime itself.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.