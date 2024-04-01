Israel Targets Scientific Research Center in Jamraya in Damascus Countryside

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the evening of Sunday, targeting the Jamraya area in the countryside of Damascus.

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the evening of Sunday, targeting the Jamraya area in the countryside of Damascus, marking the third such bombardment within a week.

According to undisclosed sources, Israel launched six rockets at the Scientific Research Center in Jamraya. As of the time of this report, details regarding the extent of human and material losses remain undisclosed.

Following the Israeli airstrikes, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the targeted site in Jamraya.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment of the Israeli bombardment of the Scientific Research Center in Jamraya.

The Ministry of Defense stated, “At approximately 21:30 local time on Sunday, the Israeli aggression initiated an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting various locations near Damascus.” The Ministry added, “The Israeli aggression resulted in injuries to two civilians and inflicted material damages.”

On Thursday, Israel targeted a building reportedly used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard militia for meetings, situated on the outskirts of the town of Sayyeda Zeinab in the Damascus countryside, originating from Damascus International Airport. Sources indicated that the Israeli strike occurred two hours following a meeting attended by leaders of the Revolutionary Guards militia, Hezbollah members, officers from the Syrian regime’s army, and other Iraqi members of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

