Trade Delegation to Visit Saudi Arabia Next Month

The President of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce, Mohammed Abu al-Huda al-Lahham, disclosed in an exclusive statement to Al-Watan that the delegation from the Federation of Chambers of Commerce is slated to visit Saudi Arabia on the twenty-fourth of the upcoming month.

Lahham underscored the significance of the impending visit, elucidating that the Union is meticulously monitoring its progress and will meticulously prepare for it, aiming to achieve substantial outcomes aimed at enhancing trade relations. He emphasized the distinguished nature of the relationship with Saudi Arabia, noting that in the coming days, the composition of the delegation destined for Saudi Arabia will be carefully examined.

The Federation’s President highlighted a decision made by Saudi authorities approximately eight months ago, which permitted the export of materials and goods from Saudi Arabia to Syria, irrespective of whether they are of Saudi origin or foreign origin and located within Saudi Arabia. He regarded this decision as a facilitation by Saudi Arabia, contributing to the enhancement of trade relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia.

Lahham further explained that prior to the conflict in Syria, trade exchange with Saudi Arabia was extensive and unhindered, with all Syrian goods and products being exported to the kingdom. Presently, with advancements in both nations and the introduction of new products into production, there’s a trend of importing new products developed in Saudi Arabia. He noted the increasing demand for Syrian agricultural products in Saudi Arabia due to their distinctiveness, high quality, and the Syrian government’s emphasis on agricultural development to boost production. The surge in exports of vegetables and fruits to Saudi Arabia serves as evidence of their desirability in the market.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce and Chairman of the Tartous Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mazen Hammad, remarked that this visit marks the first of its kind in thirteen years. He mentioned that the invitation followed a period of communication between the two unions from the two brotherly countries to arrange this meeting, aiming to bolster cooperation prospects.

Hammad indicated that the Syrian delegation will engage in discussions during the visit with the Saudi Federation and relevant authorities involved in trade and economic affairs, with the objective of bolstering trade exchange and fostering economic relations to the mutual benefit of both nations.

Currently, comprehensive preparations are underway for the delegation’s visit, with a detailed program being developed in coordination with the Saudi Federation.

