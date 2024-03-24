Syrian Leadership Stands with Russia in Wake of Moscow Terrorist Attack

President Putin expressed gratitude for Syria’s solidarity, emphasizing the strength found in unity and the shared commitment to "overcoming terrorism".

In a series of gestures underscoring the deep-rooted ties and shared resolve against terrorism, the Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad, has extended its profound solidarity and condolences to Russia following the tragic terrorist attack near Moscow.

In a heartfelt telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Bashar al-Assad, on behalf of the Syrian people, expressed his deepest condolences for the lives lost in the recent attack. Highlighting the historical resilience of Russia against terrorism, President al-Assad reassured of Syria’s unwavering support to Russia’s counter-terrorism efforts. Drawing a parallel between Daesh and Nazism, he emphasized the need for a united front to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

“We stand confident in Russia’s ability to surmount this tragedy. Our shared experiences with terrorism bind us in the fight against this menace. Victory over these dark forces is imperative for our nations’ healing,” President al-Assad remarked.

Responding, President Putin expressed gratitude for Syria’s solidarity, emphasizing the strength found in unity and the shared commitment to overcoming terrorism.

Further solidifying this stance, the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the attack on Crocus City Hall, Moscow. The ministry’s statement highlighted the attack’s timing – following Russia’s significant achievements and democratic milestones – as particularly egregious, underscoring the global need for concerted efforts to combat terrorism and bring the perpetrators to justice. Syria extended its deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, reaffirming its commitment to stand with Russia.

Additionally, Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous reached out to his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, offering condolences and reiterating Syria’s condemnation of the cowardly act of terrorism. Prime Minister Arnous assured of Syria’s full solidarity with the Russian government and people, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts in confronting the challenges posed by international terrorism.

“This attack only strengthens our resolve to work together in facing the plague of terrorism. Our shared experiences and steadfastness in this battle fortify our bond and commitment towards achieving peace and stability for our peoples,” stated Arnous.

These expressions of solidarity from the highest levels of Syrian leadership highlight the strong bilateral ties between Syria and Russia, united in their determination to confront and defeat the global threat of terrorism.