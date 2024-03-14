Sweden Refuses to Take Back its Nationals from al-Hol Camp

The Swedish Foreign Minister, Tobias Billström, affirmed that Sweden will not repatriate Swedish citizens, including children from camps of families associated with ISIS.

The Swedish Foreign Minister, Tobias Billström, affirmed that Sweden will not repatriate Swedish citizens, including children and adults, from al-Hol camp and other camps in northeastern Syria housing families associated with ISIS.

“The government has no plans to facilitate the return of Swedish citizens or individuals with ties to Sweden from camps or detention centers in northeastern Syria,” stated Billström.

He cited concerns about the potential security risks to Sweden posed by repatriation as a key reason for this decision.

“We cannot disregard the possibility that Swedish adults, along with those connected to Sweden, remaining in camps or detention centers in northeastern Syria may pose security threats upon their return,” Billström explained. He emphasized the current security challenges facing Sweden and the potential risks associated with the return of individuals from these camps.

Billström’s statement coincides with growing concerns about the situation in camps like Hol, which house families associated with ISIS. Reports indicate that these camps may harbour individuals still sympathetic to extremist ideologies, raising concerns about future security threats.

Ali Jehangir, spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Displacement and Migration, echoed these concerns, describing the camps as “ticking time bombs” with the potential to ignite instability at any moment.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.