Five Doctors From al-Mujtahid Hospital Referred to Trial on Charges of Organ Trafficking & Receiving Bribes

Dr. Imad Saadeh, the head of the Damascus Doctors Syndicate, informed Majesty News that the judiciary is currently investigating the matter.

Majesty News has received information that 11 individuals, including five doctors affiliated with al-Mujtahid Hospital, have been referred to the judiciary for trial on charges related to organ trafficking, bribery, and falsification of medical reports.

Dr. Imad Saadeh, the head of the Damascus Doctors Syndicate, informed Majesty News that the judiciary is currently investigating the matter to ascertain the full truth. He emphasized that the investigation includes doctors who are under suspicion, emphasizing the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Individuals involved in the sale of kidneys or the facilitation of such transactions are also under scrutiny.

Dr. Saadeh clarified that kidney transplantation in private hospitals is prohibited by law, leading patients to seek such procedures in government hospitals.

In communication with the director of Mujtahid Hospital, it was indicated that the matter is now in the hands of the judiciary, and no further information is available.

A senior official from the Ministry of Health reiterated that the judiciary holds authority over the issue.

At this time, Majesty News has chosen not to disclose the names of those facing legal action. She anticipates a statement from the Ministry of Health regarding the circumstances surrounding the case, including details on arrests, and measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.