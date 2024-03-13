Nine Dead, Most of Them From National Defense Militia, During Truffle Collection

Masked individuals riding motorcycles, suspected to be associated with cells linked to ISIS, attacked truffle collectors in the village of Tutian, according to Syria TV.

Nine individuals, primarily affiliated with the pro-regime National Defense militia, lost their lives on Wednesday while gathering truffles in separate incidents in the central Syrian countryside of Homs and Hama.

According to a military source within the regime forces cited by the North Press website, masked individuals riding motorcycles, suspected to be associated with cells linked to ISIS, attacked truffle collectors in the village of Tutian near Jabal al-Omar, west of Palmyra. The assault resulted in the deaths of Ahmed al-Dawar and Bandar al-Fneish, while the remainder of the group managed to evade the attackers.

Similarly, seven members of the National Defense militia were discovered deceased after being missing for several days while truffle hunting in the Tal Salama area near Dweizin in the eastern Hama countryside, as per the same source.

Additionally, three individuals were killed on Tuesday while searching for truffles near the village of Jaber in the eastern countryside of Raqqa.

Last Wednesday, an attack perpetrated by unidentified individuals claimed the lives of approximately 44 truffle collectors after they were besieged in the Kobajjep desert in the southern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. Many from the group remain missing or injured.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.