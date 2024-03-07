Syria’s Ministry of Tourism and AKDN Forge Partnership to Elevate Tourism Education and Training

Included in the memorandum are plans to facilitate tourism and hospitality training, al-Baath reports.

On March 7, 2024, in Damascus, the Ministry of Tourism and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in Syria formalized a collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing tourism and hospitality education and training. This agreement underscores AKDN’s commitment to humanitarian and developmental efforts within the non-profit sector.

The MoU was officially signed by Mohammad Rami Martini, the Minister of Tourism, and Ghatafan Ajoub, AKDN’s Resident Representative in Syria. The partnership focuses on initiating and supporting programs in tourism and hospitality training, education, and rehabilitation. It emphasizes enhancing education quality with contemporary educational tools and aligning vocational training outcomes in tourism and hospitality with labour market demands.

Included in the memorandum are plans to facilitate tourism and hospitality training and qualification initiatives, employing modern training techniques, and inviting experts and technical specialists to provide comprehensive training across various tourism sectors.

Minister Martini highlighted the continuous effort in training and qualifying students at hotel schools below 18 years, university students, technical institutes, and tourism colleges under the Ministry of Higher Education. This initiative aims to prepare them for efficient labour market integration. Martini also shared that over 25,000 individuals have benefited from these educational programs and curricula over the past eight years.

Ajoub reaffirmed AKDN’s ongoing commitment to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism, focusing on the MoU’s three-year term to support humanitarian and developmental goals. This partnership aims to equip students and young individuals with the necessary skills to navigate life’s challenges effectively.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.