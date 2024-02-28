Syrian Ambassador and Saudi Shura Council Chairman Discuss Bilateral Relations

The meeting focused on "the longstanding and fraternal relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia." al-Baath, a state media, said

The Syrian Arab Republic’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ayman Soussan, and Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council, recently engaged in discussions aimed at bolstering the ties between their respective countries. The meeting, held at the Shura Council’s headquarters in Riyadh on Tuesday, focused on the longstanding and fraternal relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia, exploring avenues for further enhancement.

During the discussions, Al-Sheikh expressed his pleasure at the ongoing development of bilateral relations, emphasizing the need to foster greater interaction between the Syrian People’s Assembly and the Saudi Shura Council. Soussan, on his part, highlighted the significance of nurturing these fraternal ties in a manner that aligns with the historical bond between the two nations, aiming to fulfill the mutual interests and aspirations of their peoples. He underscored the importance of this collaboration in strengthening the Arab position, especially in the face of the challenges confronting the Arab world today.

Furthermore, Soussan accentuated the critical role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing the relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia, calling for an intensification of efforts to solidify the connection between the People’s Assembly and the Saudi Shura Council.

