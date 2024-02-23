President Bashar al-Assad Engages in In-depth Dialogue with Baathist Scholars and Writers

The Syrian president, who also serves as the Secretary-General of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, met a select group of Baathist intellectuals, academics, and writers, al-Baath newspaper reports

In a significant meeting held on Thursday, President Bashar al-Assad, who also serves as the Secretary-General of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, convened with a select group of Baathist intellectuals, academics, and writers.

The assembly delved into discussions on the pivotal role that the Baath Party is anticipated to play in shaping the political, economic, social, and national future of Syria. A key point of the dialogue was the critical examination of the disparities between the ideological foundations of the party and its practical implementations.

Participants in the meeting explored the dynamics of the party’s electoral contests and the reforms that Baathist members are seeking to implement within the party structure. The conversation extended to cover various intellectual and national concerns, reflecting a comprehensive examination of the issues at hand.

This meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to align the party’s practices with its foundational ideologies and highlights the active engagement of Syria’s intellectual community in the country’s political discourse.

