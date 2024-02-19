Global Experts Convene to Weave Intangible Cultural Heritage into Education

The dialogue centred on critical issues, including the impact of conflicts, wars, and displacement on cultural heritage.

In a landmark session at the Global Conference on Culture and Arts Education, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the Syrian Trust for Development, in collaboration with the UNESCO Chair for Intangible Cultural Heritage and Comparative Law at Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, spearheaded a crucial dialogue on the fusion of intangible cultural heritage within the educational sphere.

The session, dubbed “Integrating Intangible Cultural Heritage into Education: New Experiences and Horizons,” brought together a diverse panel of experts from Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. These thought leaders delved into the complexities and opportunities of embedding the rich tapestry of intangible cultural heritage into educational curriculums worldwide.

Fares Kallas, a member of the Board of Trustees, took the stage to underscore the urgency of safeguarding our global cultural heritage amidst the rapidly evolving global landscape marked by digital transformation and globalization. Kallas illuminated the session’s goal: to explore innovative educational strategies that honour and preserve the essence of cultural identities while navigating the modern world’s challenges.

The dialogue centred on critical issues, including the impact of conflicts, wars, and displacement on cultural heritage, and the compounded challenges of economic sanctions and the digital divide. Kallas emphasized the collective responsibility to protect and promote cultural heritage through education, stating, “We must acknowledge the gravity of these challenges and unite in our efforts to ensure the continuity of our intangible cultural heritage.”

The conference also served as a platform for the adoption of a new global framework by UNESCO Member States, aimed at prioritizing culture and arts education. This framework seeks to enhance the inclusion of local and indigenous cultures in educational systems, improve teacher training in culture and arts education, and recognize the importance of artistic and cultural skills in professional settings.

This session marked a significant step forward in the global dialogue on cultural preservation, highlighting the critical role of education in bridging the gap between tradition and modernity. As the world comes together to celebrate and integrate intangible cultural heritage into education, the efforts of the Syrian Trust for Development and its partners underscore a collective commitment to enriching future generations with the depth and diversity of human cultures.