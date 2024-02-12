Ministry of Defense Opens Door to Volunteers

Volunteers signing a five-year contract will receive a startup bonus equivalent to four monthly salaries, Sawt al-Asima writes.

Last week, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced its intention to enlist young men into its ranks through contracts limited to five or ten years, with the option of renewal once, subject to the approval of the General Command.

Sowt al-Asima obtained images of advertisements published by the ministry in recruitment centers across Syrian governorates, specifying that volunteers must not exceed 32 years of age.

According to the announcements, volunteers signing a five-year contract will receive a startup bonus equivalent to four monthly salaries, while those committing to a ten-year term will be entitled to a bonus equivalent to eight months’ salaries.

In addition to the monthly salary, volunteers will receive 100% of the lump sum salary as field compensation, 100% as a housing allowance, and 100% as military burden compensation. Furthermore, they will receive 150,000 Syrian pounds for transportation and 100,000 Syrian pounds for each combat mission.

Volunteers under the five-year contract will receive an annual bonus equivalent to two months’ salary, while those under the ten-year contract will receive a bonus equivalent to four months’ salary.

As a one-time non-refundable grant under the “marriage grant” category, the Ministry of Defense will provide volunteers with two million Syrian pounds.

The Ministry clarified that the lump sum salary with compensations amounts to 1 million and 300 thousand Syrian pounds, which is approximately 88 U.S. dollars.

The salaries and compensations of volunteers are subject to any increases applicable to military personnel, in addition to entitlements under the Military Pensions Law upon completion of their service.

Volunteers who fulfill five years of service as per their contracts will be exempt from compulsory military service.

In late December, the ministry promoted its volunteering announcement through a video highlighting various volunteer contract options differing in duration, financial benefits, and bonuses.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.