EU Allocates €26 Million to Support Refugees in Turkey

The allocated funds are intended to address the urgent humanitarian needs arising from the earthquake's aftermath, Enab Baladi reports.

The European Commission announced on Friday, February 2nd, its commitment to providing 26 million euros in humanitarian aid to support refugees adversely affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

According to the UNHCR statement, the earthquake on February 6th, 2023, marked the most devastating seismic event in Turkey’s modern history, resulting in a high death toll, extensive infrastructure and housing damage, and exacerbated challenges for refugees, particularly those classified as vulnerable.

The allocated funds are intended to address the urgent humanitarian needs arising from the earthquake’s aftermath and the concurrent regional refugee crisis, as outlined in the UNHCR report.

The UNHCR emphasized that the EU’s assistance would persist in ensuring refugees have access to essential requirements such as water, sanitation, hygiene, and specialized healthcare services. Furthermore, the European Union has earmarked four million euros for emergency education initiatives.

Janez Lenarčić, the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, underscored the ongoing commitment to address Turkey’s pressing humanitarian requirements. Lenarčić highlighted that the primary humanitarian focus would be on securing access to education and providing protection to Turkey’s most vulnerable communities and refugees in dire need of assistance, acknowledging the enduring consequences of the devastating earthquake.

