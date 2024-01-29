First Bombing After Mousavi’s Death: Israel Targets Sayyida Zainab

The attack on Sayyida Zeinab occurred shortly after a Syrian passenger plane arrived from Baghdad at Damascus International Airport, according to Sawt al-Asima.

A site near the town of Sayyida Zeinab in Damascus countryside was reportedly targeted by Israeli shelling on Monday, January 29th. According to Sawt al-Asima sources, the attack focused on a farm close to the Rawda Hotel, less than one kilometre from where Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Reza Mousavi was killed in late December. The farm is allegedly used by IRGC for meetings with affiliated militia leaders and as temporary accommodation.

The incident resulted in the death of four people, and the identity of the casualties could not be verified by sources from Sawt al-Asima. Iranian state television acknowledged two deaths without specifying their identity or role, attributing them to Israeli raids on the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ headquarters in the Damascus countryside.

According to an Israeli intelligence network, the attack on Sayyida Zeinab occurred shortly after a Syrian passenger plane arrived from Baghdad at Damascus International Airport. The network suggested that IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, who was visiting Iraq, was expected to come to Syria.

The reported Israeli attacks are characterized as part of a series of countermeasures by the Israeli military targeting Iranian generals involved in operations against Israel or US bases in the region. The bombardment follows the assassination of IRGC General Mousavi on December 25th.

Sowt al-Asima sources mentioned the possible use of Space 1000 smart missiles by Israel, which are claimed to be undetectable by conventional air defence and early warning systems. This echoes the pattern observed in recent Israeli attacks on Damascus and its countryside.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.