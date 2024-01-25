President al-Assad Chairs Strategic Meeting to Enhance Security Forces and Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The primary focus of the discussion was on the ongoing restructuring in the security sector, according to al-Watan.

President Bashar al-Assad recently led a meeting with commanders of the security apparatus within the army and armed forces. This meeting also included the Chief of the National Security Office and the Security Affairs Advisor from the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

The primary focus of the discussion was on the ongoing restructuring in the security sector and enhancing coordination among the different apparatuses. This effort aims to improve the performance of the security forces in the forthcoming phase. Additionally, the development of counter-terrorism strategies, building on the significant successes achieved in recent years, was a key topic.

Participants formulated a comprehensive security roadmap, aligning with strategic visions that address international, regional, and domestic challenges and risks. This roadmap is expected to bolster the homeland’s security, the safety of its citizens, and the security of the armed forces.

President al-Assad emphasized the importance of the security apparatus’s proactive and preventive role in combating terrorist organizations. He highlighted the necessity of continuously monitoring and dismantling cells that threaten national security and safety. President al-Assad reaffirmed that the security and well-being of citizens remain the paramount objectives of all security apparatus operations.

