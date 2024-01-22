Syria and China Forge Ahead with Enhanced Cooperation in Oil and Mineral Resources

Ambassador Xi expressed China's eagerness to strengthen cooperation with Syria, according to al-Thawra.

In Damascus, Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Dr. Firas Qaddour, met with Xi Hongwei, the Chinese Ambassador to Syria, to discuss ways of bolstering bilateral collaboration in the oil and mineral resources sectors. The discussions, held on Monday, primarily centred on aspects such as petroleum exploration, the deployment of survey teams, and the investment in Syrian mineral resources, aiming to boost production capacities in these crucial areas.

Dr. Qaddour emphasized the significance of upgrading the oil sector’s infrastructure and rolling out development projects. He highlighted the pivotal role of modern technologies and the utilization of Chinese expertise in this realm. Furthermore, he underscored the value of professional training programs offered by China to develop the skills of local personnel.

Ambassador Xi expressed China’s eagerness to strengthen cooperation in these sectors. He noted that Chinese firms possess the necessary skills and experience to play a significant role in advancing development in these essential industries.

