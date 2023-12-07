Iranian Bank Will Start Operations in Syria Soon

At the recent meetings of the Syrian-Iranian ministerial committee in Tehran, Dr. Khalil emphasized the eagerness to elevate bilateral relations, according to al-Watan.

The Chairman of the Joint Ministerial Economic Committee for Cooperation between Syria and Iran from the Syrian side, Dr. Muhammad Samer al-Khalil, who also serves as the Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, underscored the genuine interest, commitment, and sincere will of both nations to enhance their cooperation. Dr. Khalil revealed the existence of numerous cooperation documents currently in preparation at the technical level, anticipating their formalization during the upcoming sessions of the Joint Higher Committee.

At the recent meetings of the Syrian-Iranian ministerial committee in Tehran, Dr. Khalil emphasized the eagerness to elevate bilateral relations, particularly in the economic domain and across various sectors. During his address on the sidelines of the meetings, he outlined the comprehensive discussion on economic and trade cooperation between the two nations, emphasizing progress in relations, notably following the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Syria.

The Iranian side, represented by the Chairman of the Joint Committee, Minister of Housing and Urban Construction Mehrdad Bazarbash, highlighted that several agreements between the two countries are advancing into the implementation stage, with some near completion. Bazarbash mentioned ongoing consultations, the successful establishment of a bank in Syria set to commence operations in the coming days, and the determination of customs tariffs in both nations. Commercial tariffs for over 88 goods have been finalized, and Iran has briefed the Syrian side on the Joint Trade Free Zone.

Moreover, Bazarbash discussed the expanding tourism ties, ongoing project implementations, and the resolution of previous obstacles. He drew attention to agreements related to electricity, indicating the readiness of Iranian companies in the reconstruction effort, specifically for the implementation of power plants. Bazarbash expressed optimism that the volume of trade exchange will surpass previous levels.

The Co-Chairmen of the Committee conducted a closed meeting during which they delved into various topics concerning the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

