15 Attacks in a Month. White Helmets: Regime and Russia Turning Schools into Target

The al-Shuhada school in the village of Afs east of Idleb was targeted by artillery shelling from regime forces during official school hours, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The White Helmets have reported a perilous escalation by regime forces in their recent attack on a school in the countryside of Idleb. This act resulted in injuries among both child students and educational staff, some of whom are in critical condition. This incident is seen as part of the regime’s ongoing strategy to disrupt the educational process and instill fear in northwestern Syria.

According to the organization, on Saturday, December 2nd, the al-Shuhada school in the village of Afs east of Idleb was targeted by artillery shelling from regime forces during official school hours. The attack left three children and a teacher injured, creating a state of fear and panic among students and staff. The continued shelling in the village further hindered the movement of parents within the area.

The organization emphasized that the targeting of schools and educational facilities by the regime and Russia peaked in October, with 15 reported attacks, including the bombing of the Hussein Hajj Abboud School in Sarmin on October 3rd, Najib al-Daqs School in al-Bara, and Ibn Khaldun School in Binnish on October 5. Subsequent attacks occurred in Jisr al-Shughur on October 7th and Abzmo on October 8th, all during a period of heightened escalation by the regime forces and Russia in Idleb amd the western countryside of Aleppo.

In November, regime forces continued their assaults, targeting a school in the village of Sarja on November 2 and another in Afs on November 10. The White Helmets have documented 23 attacks on schools in northwestern Syria by regime forces, Russia, and allied militias from the beginning of 2023 until the end of November.

The organization asserted that these military offensives on northwestern regions, particularly the targeting of vital facilities and schools, are part of a wider strategy causing civilian casualties, displacement, and obstructing students’ ability to pursue education. The persistent attacks on educational institutions, it argues, are not only intended to destroy infrastructure and harm children but also to jeopardize Syria’s future. The White Helmets called for an immediate cessation of these systematic attacks, urging the international community to ensure the security and stability of Syrians in the near future.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.