Homs Countryside: Pro-Iranian Militia Leaders Meet at Dabaa Airport

Zaman al-Wasl revealed a secret in Homs involving leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) militia, the National Defense militia, and the Pakistani Zainabiyoun militia.

Zaman al-Wasl reported that a meeting occurred on Saturday evening in the western countryside of Homs involving leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) militia, the National Defense militia, and the Pakistani Zainabiyoun militia.

According to a confidential source, three leaders of the National Defense militia in the Deir ez-Zor sector, including Commander Firas al-Iraqiya, and two commanders of Zainabiyoun in the Homs countryside, met with IRGC’s Commander /Mohsen Khani at the Dabaa military airport in Homs countryside. The meeting, held inside an IRGC headquarters at Dabaa airport, started at 8 p.m. and lasted for two and a half hours, coinciding with a heightened security alert in the region.

The purpose of the meeting, as disclosed by the source, was to consolidate and establish joint efforts among the involved parties in the shared region between the countryside of Homs and Deir ez-Zor. This initiative was prompted by recent repeated attacks by the “State.”

The source highlighted that this meeting marked the first of its kind in over five years, with coordination and preparations ongoing for the past two months. This heightened the level of protection and security alert across eastern and western rural Homs. The region experienced an unprecedented state of alert, extending from the Homs countryside to the Deir ez-Zor countryside, accompanied by the presence of reconnaissance aircraft flying over the area.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.