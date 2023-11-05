Iranian Military Reinforcements Arrive in al-Boukamal from Iraq

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces also dispatched military reinforcements from Iraq to Syria, Baladi News writes.

On Saturday, a contingent of military reinforcements from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard reached the city of al-Boukamal in the eastern outskirts of Deir-ez-Zor, having entered from Iraqi territory.

In accordance with reliable sources, these military reinforcements, consisting of more than 50 individuals with both Iraqi and Lebanese nationalities, arrived in al-Boukamal in civilian vehicles, crossing the Syrian-Iraqi border in separate groups.

These sources further detailed that the personnel have established themselves at the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s military facility near Al-Fayhaa Hospital in al-Boukamal. Subsequently, they were transported to the towns of Al-Quria and Al-Tayba in the eastern Deir-ez-Zor countryside via military vehicles.

On November 3rd, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces also dispatched military reinforcements from Iraq to Syria. The “Ain al-Furat” website reported that over 100 individuals entered Syrian territory through the Al-Sakak and al-Boukamal border crossings, under the protection of vehicles affiliated with the Iranian security office based in al-Boukamal.

Iranian militias have a presence in the Syrian desert region, spanning Homs, Hama, Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor. Iran has been using this region as a conduit to transport military reinforcements and weaponry to various parts of Syria and Lebanon.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.