SDF Arrests Presumed Regime Loyalist in Possession of Large Quantity of Weapons

Over 10,000 machinegun bullets, a rocket launcher, 40 grenades, projectiles, and various other ammunition were seized, according to Syria TV.

The Asayish, North and East Syria’s Internal Security Forces announced the arrest of an individual associated with a sabotage group linked to Syrian government forces in the western countryside of Deir-ez-Zor in eastern Syria on Thursday.

According to the Asayish media center, security forces conducted a raid at the suspect’s residence, where they seized a significant cache of ammunition, including over 10,000 machinegun bullets, a rocket launcher, 40 grenades, projectiles, and various other ammunition.

Recent activities in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor have seen a rise in efforts to undermine regional security. These actions are predominantly carried out by armed groups backed by the Syrian government and Iran, with occasional attacks by the Islamic State (ISIS).

The statement from the Asayish indicated that the seized ammunition was intended for use against military and security forces, as well as service facilities.

Tribal attacks continue against SDF

Meanwhile, recent activities in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor have seen a rise in efforts to undermine regional security. These actions are predominantly carried out by armed groups backed by the Syrian government and Iran, with occasional attacks by the Islamic State (ISIS).

The statement from the Asayish indicated that the seized ammunition was intended for use against military and security forces, as well as service facilities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.