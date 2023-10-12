Abdollahian’s Plane Changes Course After it Could not Land at Damascus Airport

Abdollahian was en route to Damascus as part of a regional tour originating in Iraq, according to Syria TV.

A plane carrying Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had to alter its course as it could not land at the Syrian capital, Damascus.

According to the Russian news agency Sputnik, the aircraft transporting Abdollahian had originally planned to touch down at Damascus International Airport at approximately two o’clock in the afternoon, Damascus time. However, this landing was thwarted due to extensive damage caused by Israeli airstrikes on the airport’s main runway.

Following attacks on both the airports of Damascus and Aleppo, the pro-regime newspaper al-Watan reported that “the Iranian foreign minister proceeded to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, as part of a brief visit lasting several hours.”

