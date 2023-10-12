Syria’s Response to Arab League Resolution on Palestinian Rights and Israeli Occupation

Syria expressed its reservations about wording that might imply equality between the Israeli occupier and the Palestinian people living under occupation, according to al-Baath.

Damascus issued a statement, Thursday, in response to the Arab League’s resolution condemning violations against Palestinians and calling on Israel to fulfill its obligations as an occupying power. Syria expressed its appreciation for the resolution but made clear its reservations regarding any wording that might imply equality between the Israeli occupier and the Palestinian people living under occupation.

The Arab League convened an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers at its headquarters in Cairo on October 11, 2023, to address the recent Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian population. This meeting was convened at the request of the State of Palestine and received support from Syria and several other Arab nations, as reported by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The resolution adopted by the Arab League demanded an immediate cessation of the Israeli hostilities in the Gaza Strip and strongly condemned all acts of aggression and violations against the Palestinian people. The Foreign Ministry of Syria emphasized the urgency of lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, permitting the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, food, and fuel, and called on Israel to reverse its decisions to cut off water and electricity to the region.

Furthermore, the resolution reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, while cautioning against any attempts to forcibly displace them from their homeland. The resolution also underscored the importance of the Arab Peace Initiative.

Simultaneously, the resolution urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and called for the release of all prisoners and detainees. Syria welcomed the condemnation of Israeli aggression and violations when the resolution was adopted. Notably, Syria’s reservations on certain aspects of the resolution found support from several other Arab countries, including Algeria, Iraq, Libya, and Tunisia.

