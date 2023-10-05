Abdi Denies Link to Ankara Bombing; Turkey Intensifies Targeting of SDF

The SDF leader called upon the guarantor parties and the international community to adopt appropriate positions in response to Turkey's repeated threats, according to Athr Press.

In response to the Turkish military operations against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, has explicitly denied any involvement of his forces in the recent bombing that targeted the Ministry of Interior in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Abdi conveyed his statement via platform X on Wednesday evening, emphasizing that “The perpetrators of the Ankara attack did not traverse SDF-controlled territories, contrary to what Turkish officials have claimed.”

Addressing Turkey’s allegations that the attackers received training in Syria, Abdi asserted, “Turkey appears to be searching for justifications to legitimize its ongoing assaults on SDF-controlled regions, which is causing profound concern.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the SDF called upon the guarantor parties and the international community to adopt appropriate positions in response to Turkey’s repeated threats, with the aim of ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Abdi’s comments come in the wake of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) taking responsibility for the bombing that targeted the security square in Ankara on October 1st. Turkey views the SDF as an extension of the PKK, further complicating the situation.

A direct Turkish threat and threat to the US-backed SDF in Syria

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made a significant announcement, declaring that “all infrastructure and strategic facilities belonging to the PKK and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Iraq and Syria will be considered legitimate targets for Turkish security forces and intelligence operations going forward.”

Fidan underscored, “Based on the findings of our intelligence and security agencies, it has been established that the individuals responsible for the Ankara bombing originated from Syria and received training there.”

He issued a stern warning, urging third parties to steer clear of any association with PKK and YPG facilities and members. He stated, “Our armed forces will respond decisively to this act of terrorism, and those involved will deeply regret their actions.”

In addition, Reuters reported statements from a Turkish defence official, who indicated that “the possibility of a Turkish ground operation in Syria is being considered as one of the options to secure the border, although Ankara is also exploring alternative strategies.”

Heavy Turkish Targets

According to information from Athr Press sources, Turkish forces have initiated a series of intense airstrikes on SDF positions and vehicles in northeastern Syria. Some of these targets were in close proximity to US bases located in Hasakeh. Turkish aircraft specifically struck SDF locations in the Mushairfa al-Hamma region along the road connecting the cities of Hasakeh and Tal Tamr, as well as near the American base in Lifestone. Additionally, they targeted the SDF headquarters at the al-Jawadiya Dam near the Syrian-Turkish border in the countryside of Qamishli al-Sharqi. These strikes have reportedly resulted in casualties among the SDF personnel.

The Turkish operations also included an attack on an SDF vehicle travelling on the Mushairfa highway.

Based on information from Athr Press sources, the Turkish military has primarily utilized Baykar Bayraktar drones and another type known as “suicide drones” in these operations. These “suicide drones” are typically employed for targeting moving objects such as vehicles.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.