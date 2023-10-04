Tragedy Strikes as Syrian Regime Bombs Idleb, Claiming Young Girl’s Life

Sarmin, located near the contact lines with regime forces, has been subjected to daily bombardments, Enab Baladi reports.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a young girl lost her life, and six other civilians sustained injuries when Syrian regime forces carried out a missile strike on the city of Sarmin in the eastern countryside of Idlib. The attack targeted a residential neighbourhood, a mosque (the Grand Mosque), and a school (the fence of the rural school playground) on Wednesday, October 4th.

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, reported that the airstrike inflicted damage to civilian homes and major community structures. Among the injured were three young girls, one of them an infant, two women, and a man. The rescue teams swiftly transported the wounded to hospitals while also conducting assessments of the areas affected by the bombing, confirming no additional casualties.

Enab Baladi’s correspondent in Sarmin revealed that the attack led to the displacement of numerous families who sought refuge in areas north of Idlib, further away from the contact lines.

“Observatory 80” (Abu Amin), which closely monitors military activities in the region, reported that Syrian regime forces had been bombarding the surroundings of Sarmin and Binnish cities in the eastern countryside of Idlib since the morning hours.

Sarmin, located near the contact lines with regime forces, has been subjected to daily bombardments, resulting in tragic casualties, particularly among children. This escalation in attacks by the regime and Russia in northwestern Syria has been ongoing since the end of August.

The Syrian Civil Defense condemned the systematic bombing campaigns by regime forces and Russia, characterizing them as an assault on all aspects of life. These attacks target innocent civilians and their means of livelihood, reflecting a grim policy aimed at sowing terror and death in the region.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Civil Defense team, they have responded to 747 attacks from the beginning of the year until September 24. These attacks were launched by regime forces, Russia, and others from areas jointly controlled by regime forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The attacks included drone strikes and explosions in northwestern Syria, resulting in the tragic loss of 63 civilians, including 11 children and six women. Additionally, more than 268 civilians were injured, including 95 children and 37 women. In 2022 alone, the Civil Defense documented the deaths of 165 people, including 55 children and 14 women. The region continues to bear the brunt of relentless violence, leaving its innocent population in a state of perpetual suffering.

