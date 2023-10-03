The bombing in question was specifically concentrated on al-Boukamal city, al-Souria Net.

Israel has escalated its actions against Iranian militias in eastern Syria. In a recent airstrike, unidentified aircraft targeted Iranian militia facilities in the region, an attack attributed to Israel by the Assad regime.

The Syrian state news agency, SANA, cited a military source who reported that the airstrike struck military positions in the vicinity of Deir-ez-Zor in eastern Syria. Two soldiers were wounded, and there were significant material losses. The source stated, “At approximately 11:50 PM on Monday, February 10, 2023, the Israeli enemy conducted an aerial assault on some of our armed forces’ positions near the city of Deir-ez-Zor.”

Local observers confirmed that the intensive bombardment affected multiple locations in eastern Syria, including Jabal al-Harash in Deir-ez-Zor and the town of al-Hari in al-Boukamal. The primary target of the attack was Iranian militia sites near the city of al-Boukamal, situated on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the airstrike resulted in the deaths of six individuals of non-Syrian nationality and injuries to four members of the Syrian regime forces, with two in critical condition. The raids, believed to be carried out by Israeli forces, targeted three Iranian militia sites in the Al-Humaydah area of al-Boukamal city in Deir ez-Zor.

According to the Observatory, the attack also led to the destruction of the radar facility belonging to the Electronic Security Brigade of the Iranian militias in the Harabesh neighbourhood of Deir-ez-Zor city. This brigade comprises military units affiliated with the Syrian regime and Iranian militias aligned with it.

This incident is not the first time that Deir-ez-Zor Governorate has been subjected to airstrikes, as previous years have witnessed assaults by the international coalition and Israel on military installations controlled by Iranian militias.

The bombing in question was specifically concentrated on al-Boukamal city, located on the border with Iraq, which holds significant strategic importance for Iran, both militarily and economically. The city has become a major military hub for Iran, attracting repeated strikes from American and Israeli forces, notably targeting the “Imam Ali” base.

Additionally, al-Boukamal’s significance lies in its role as a vital land transportation hub, serving as Iran’s gateway to the Mediterranean and Lebanon. It is the sole corridor linking Tehran, Baghdad, and Syria, making it a focal point of regional geopolitical dynamics.

