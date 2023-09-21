After Death of Uman Darwish: U.S. State Department Calls for Immediate De-escalation in Northeastern Syria

Turkish intelligence conducted a targeted operation against Uman Darwish, a prominent leader within the YPG, Syria TV writes.

The US State Department has issued a strong appeal to all parties involved in northeast Syria, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation. They have expressed concern about the perilous situation, which poses a significant threat to the safety of civilians.

During an interview on Alhurra TV, a spokesperson from the US State Department acknowledged the reports regarding the killing of YPG leader Uman Darwish in eastern Syria’s Manbij region.

The US diplomat stressed, “We reiterate our call for an immediate de-escalation by all parties involved. The escalating tensions in Syria not only endanger the lives of civilians but also undermine the stability of areas that have been liberated from ISIS. This jeopardizes our collective objective of preventing the resurgence of ISIS.”

Targeting Uman Darwish

On Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency, Turkish intelligence conducted a targeted operation against Uman Darwish, a prominent leader within the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a major component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Manbij region, located east of Aleppo.

Citing information from security sources, the agency reported that Darwish, also known as “Sarah / Sherwin Drek,” had been associated with the YPG since 1998 and held a leadership position in a specialized “unit” formed for carrying out operations within major Turkish cities. Additionally, Darwish was responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of operations against Turkey from Syrian territory.

These sources indicated that Turkish intelligence had been closely monitoring Darwish’s activities, particularly her involvement in operations against security forces within the areas covered by the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria.

Turkish intelligence confirmed its successful targeting of Uman Darwish and her accompanying guards in the Manbij area. However, specific details regarding the method of the operation, such as whether it involved a drone strike or another approach, were not disclosed.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.