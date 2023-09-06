Mekdad Holds Discussions on Bilateral Relations Between Syria, UAE, and Saudi Arabia

Mekdad commended the UAE's role in advocating for Arab interests, according to al-Watan.

On September 6th, 2023, in Cairo, the Foreign and Expatriates Minister of Syria, Fayssal Mekdad, engaged in discussions with Minister of State Ahmed Ali al-Sayegh, who led the United Arab Emirates delegation to the Arab-Japanese political dialogue meeting.

The talks centred on bilateral relations between Syria and the UAE, as well as strategies for strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

Mekdad emphasized the depth and fraternal nature of the relations between Syria and the UAE, which have seen significant growth under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He commended the UAE’s role during its membership in the Security Council, particularly its advocacy for Arab interests. Mekdad also expressed gratitude for the UAE’s humanitarian support in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Syria in February.

In response, al-Sayegh conveyed warm regards and appreciation from the people and leadership of the UAE to the Syrian leadership and populace. He expressed hope for Syria’s swift recovery and the restoration of its pivotal role in the region, which he believed would have a positive impact on regional security and Arab nations.

Furthermore, Mekdad held discussions with Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, who led the Saudi delegation. Both sides affirmed their commitment to advancing their bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the current state of affairs, particularly following the meeting between President al-Assad and His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Arab Summit in Jeddah.

The discussions encompassed various matters of mutual interest, and both parties agreed to continue coordinating and consulting to benefit their respective peoples and foster strong fraternal ties between their two nations.

Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue a Valuable Opportunity

In another activity, Mekdad attended on September 5, 2023, in Cairo, the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue.

In his address at the meeting, Mekdad emphasized the significance of this forum as a valuable opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Arab nations and Japan. He expressed appreciation for Japan’s diplomatic presence in Syria and its unwavering commitment to fulfilling moral and humanitarian obligations, particularly in assisting the Syrian people in the face of attempts by certain well-known countries to impose starvation as a tactic.

Regarding the situation in Syria, Mekdad highlighted the grave threat posed by terrorism in all its forms and emphasized the need for support in combating this menace. He also called for an end to any foreign illegitimate presence on Syrian territory, as such occupations provide cover and support for terrorist groups and separatist militias.

Mekdad criticized the persistent imposition and expansion of unilateral coercive measures, which he referred to as economic embargoes. He characterized these actions as immoral and in violation of international law and UN conventions, further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian and living conditions in Syria.

The Syrian minister expressed gratitude for Japan’s financial support for humanitarian response projects in Syria, particularly in the wake of the earthquake catastrophe. He expressed hope that Japan would continue and expand its support for early recovery projects and the rehabilitation of infrastructure.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.