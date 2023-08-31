Assad’s Forces Forced to Release Three Detainees After Military Escalation

The Daraa 24 network reported that the arrest of these young men took place on Wednesday, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

According to local sources, three young men from the city of aal-Hirak in the eastern countryside of Daraa, who were reportedly working within the eighth brigade loyal to Russia, were arrested at the military checkpoint located at the entrance of Thaala Military Airport in Suweida governorate.

The Daraa 24 network reported that the arrest of these young men took place on Wednesday as they were en route to Suweida governorate. The individuals in question have been identified as Mohammed Samour al-Qaddah, the brother of the commander in the eighth brigade named Kaser al-Qaddah, Hammam Hammadi, who holds a self-official position within the brigade, and Lotfi Samir al-Qaddah, a member of the same brigade.

According to the Daraa 24 network, sources within the Eighth Brigade have revealed that upon receiving news of the arrest, a military detachment from the brigade was dispatched to the al-Thaala airport checkpoint in Suweida. Subsequently, they exerted pressure on the checkpoint staff, which led to the release of the three arrested individuals.

