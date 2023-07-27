After Calling for Revolution: Truth Behind Syrian Regime’s Arresting Lama Abbas?

The Syrian writer said on her Facebook page that the Syrian regime's security forces attempted to storm her home and arrest her, according to Syria TV.

Syrian writer Lama Abbas recently shared a video clip on her official Facebook page, claiming that the Syrian regime’s security forces attempted to storm her home and arrest her. This came after she made unprecedented criticism against them. In the video, it appeared that the people present in Lama’s house prevented the security forces from entering, insisting on an official warrant before expelling them. This led to doubts and questions about the authenticity of the video.

Lama Abbas responded to the incident, stating that her house was raided without any judicial warrant or subpoena at an inconvenient time – two o’clock after midnight. Despite this intimidation, she vowed to continue being the voice of the people, declaring her allegiance to Syria.

In a live broadcast on her official Facebook page, Lama Abbas launched a scathing attack on the Syrian regime, urging the Syrian people to rise up in revolution against the dire economic and living conditions that the country is facing. She expressed surprise and disappointment over the silence and inaction of those in regime-controlled areas, holding them responsible for the current state of the nation.

Lama is particularly angered by the fact that the Syrian people are suffering without adequate access to basic necessities like food, water, medicine, and heating. Despite this dire situation, they have remained silent and inactive in challenging the regime and its institutions. Her call for revolution aims to bring attention to these pressing issues and encourage positive change for the betterment of Syria and its people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.