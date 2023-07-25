Turkey Approves Entry of Cancer Patients from Syria to Resume Treatment

The Idleb Health Directorate counts 3,000 registered cancer cases, according to Baladi News.

On Tuesday, July 25th, the administration of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing made an official statement announcing a significant development. Starting Wednesday, Syrians suffering from cancer will be allowed to enter Turkish territory to continue their essential treatment.

The crossing released a video statement confirming that the Turkish authorities have approved the resumption of admitting cancer patients to Turkish hospitals for their ongoing medical care.

The management of the border crossing expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals who took part and showed their support in raising awareness about the plight of cancer patients and communicating their suffering to relevant authorities.

In response to the urgent situation, activists and media organizations in northern Syria launched a heartfelt campaign advocating for cancer patients, aiming to draw the world’s attention to their plight. The campaign’s primary objective was to help cancer patients gain admission to Turkish hospitals or any other country with suitable medical facilities. Additionally, they sought to establish a specialized hospital or center for diagnosing and treating patients in northwestern Syria. Furthermore, the campaign aimed to facilitate the import of diagnostic devices and radiotherapy equipment, ensuring that cancer patients receive the necessary medical attention.

According to the Idleb Health Directorate, there are currently 3,000 registered cancer cases, with 65% of them affecting women and children. Half of these patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals located in the northern region. In the aftermath of the earthquake, the number of injuries reached 608, with 876 individuals requiring medical treatment.

This humanitarian initiative represents a vital step in addressing the pressing needs of cancer patients in the region, and it is hoped that it will have a positive and life-changing impact on the affected individuals and their families.

