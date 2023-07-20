Aleppo: Young Man Killed Under Torture in Assad Prisons After 11 Years in Detention

Bashar Mustafa Zarro, was arrested by members of the regime’s air intelligence forces on July 19, 2012, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

A civilian died under torture in Assad regime prisons after more than 11 years in detention, the Syrian Network for Human Rights reported.

The network said that the young man, Bashar Mustafa Zarro, was arrested by members of the regime’s air intelligence forces on July 19, 2012. He was arrested when passing through a regime checkpoint in the neighbourhood of Jamiat al-Zahra in Aleppo. Since that time he has been among the forcibly disappeared.

“The Syrian regime has continued to deny that it is detaining Zarro or allowing anyone, even a lawyer, to visit him. On July 17, 2023, his family learned of his death inside one of the regime’s detention centers. We have information that he was in good health at the time of his arrest, which strongly suggests that his death resulted from torture and neglect

The Syrian Network for Human Rights confirmed that around 135,481 Syrian citizens are still under arrest or enforced disappearance in detention centers of the Syrian regime forces, with great concern for their individual fates.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.